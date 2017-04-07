Spring break! Pink shared an adorable snap of her baby boy, Jameson Moon Hart, on Instagram on Friday, April 7. The “Just Like Fire” singer dons a hotel robe in the snap with her little guy, who sits on her lap. “Spring break,” she appropriately captioned the photo.



Spring break A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

The songstress, 37, who is also the mom of daughter Willow, has been sharing snaps from their getaway. In one pic, her husband Carey Hart sleeps on a couch. The singer jokingly wrote alongside the pic: “springbreak #heparties @hartluck.”

Pink welcomed her second child in December and has been keeping followers up-to-date on her weight loss goals.

“Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese,” she shared alongside a mirror selfie in her gym on April 1. “I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!”

Shedding her pregnancy pounds hasn't been easy for the mom of two, who also shared in February that she hadn’t lost any weight six weeks postpartum.

