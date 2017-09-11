Pink isn’t afraid to admit publicly that sometimes parenting sucks. The singer, who is mom of Willow, 6, and 8-month-old Jameson, Instagrammed a screen shot of a text conversation between herself and a friend — and it has caretakers everywhere nodding in agreement.

“Why do babies cry so much. I feel like he’s f--king with me at this point,” Pink wrote, to which her pal responded, “Babies are c--ts.” The 38-year-old Grammy winner seemed to agree. “Hahaha,” she typed. “My next single.”



Courtesy of Pink/Instagram

The Instagram — published on Sunday, September 10 — has been liked more than 125,000 times so far. “It’s totally true . . . Sometimes babies are just arse holes no matter what you do for them!!” wrote one follower. Added another: “My friend and I refer to our girls as sassholes when they have attitudes.”

Just willow hanging out with her mom..... #chicago #dontstickpinsinmeplease #someonemadethat #momdoll A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, frequently post about their two kids on social media. On Sunday, Pink shared a picture of Willow bundled up in an adult-size flannel shirt with a denim button-up wrapped around her waist. She captioned the shot: “Wants to be a big girl.” One day earlier, she uploaded a clip of her mini-me playing with a handmade doll in Pink’s likeness. “Just willow hanging out with her mom,” Pink wrote. She added, “#dontstickpinsinmeplease.”

Pink told Us Weekly in May that she likes making her kids cringe. “Embarrassing them is the fun part!” she said. “The other day, I picked up her friend, who started singing, ‘Raise Your Glass.’ My daughter rolled her eyes and said, ‘That’s not even one of the good ones!’”

