Multitasking! Pink took a pause during her busy schedule on Wednesday, August 16, to pump breast milk in a bathroom.

"And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak," the "What About Us" singer, 37, captioned an Instagram selfie.

Pink pulled her shirt up around her neck as she used the London facilities. While she was at it, she showed off her killer abs.

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, welcomed son Jameson, now 8 months, in December 2016. The couple are also parents of daughter Willow, 6.

Pink opened up about motherhood in an interview with GQ Australia in July 2013. "I had moments where I wanted a kid with Carey. You know — you first fall in love, and you're like, 'We should have kids,' and then it went away. But he always wanted kids and then we did it, and now it's like, 'f—k,' this is so rad. It's more important than anything we've done," she said at the time.

"I can use the word 'happy' and not flinch. I’m happier than I’ve ever been, but I’m also still living my life," she added. "My mother was so happy I had a girl, because she said then I would understand what she went through with me. I'll have to wait until [Willow's] a teenager."

