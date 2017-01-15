Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

How cute is this? Pink threw her daughter, Willow Sage, a "big sister party" to celebrate the birth of the 5-year-old's little brother, Jameson Moon.

The "Just Like Fire" singer, 37, shared an adorable photo of herself holding baby Jameson, who was born on December 26, while sitting next to Willow. With a big smile on her face, the eldest child of Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, held a chocolate cake near a bouquet of light blue and pink balloons.

"Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty," Pink captioned the sweet Instagram post on Saturday, January 14.

The three-time Grammy winner and the retired BMX pro, 41, have shared a number of pictures of their kids on social media since she gave birth last month. On New Year's Eve, Pink posted a cute picture of Willow holding her baby brother. "The harts thank you for your love," she wrote to her 1.4 million Instagram followers. "And we send it back to you in spades."



Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades. A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

Days later, on January 7, the happy couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. "Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum," Pink captioned a throwback photo of herself kissing Hart. "That's one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine. Thanks for sticking around."



