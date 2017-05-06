An unbreakable bond. Pink took to Instagram on Friday, May 5, to share an adorable photo of her children, Willow and Jameson.

The "Just Like Fire" singer, 37, posted a picture of her 5-year-old daughter hugging her 4-month-old brother, the latter of whom smirked for the camera. "Thats Amore," the proud mom captioned the post, adding an emoji of pink hearts.

Thats Amore 💕 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 5, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, welcomed Jameson in late December 2016, just one month after she surprised fans and announced her second pregnancy. Since then, Pink has shared several sweet pictures of her kids on social media.



Last month, the three-time Grammy winner shared a photo of herself breast-feeding Jameson during an outdoor workout. "Hiking makes us thirsty," she quipped on Instagram, adding the hashtags #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet.



Pink and Hart, 41, married in January 2006. They split in 2008, reconciled a year later and welcomed Willow in 2011.



