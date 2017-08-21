A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Pink’s daughter, Willow, is growing up so quickly! The the “Raise Your Glass” singer, 37, shared an adorable Instagram video of the 6-year-old showing off her loose baby teeth as her family — including husband Carey Hart and baby Jameson — traveled on a tour bus in England on Saturday, August 19. The star was preforming at the V Festival in Essex.



In the sweet clip the songstress captioned “tooth chronicles,” the little girl, whose loose teeth are about ready to fall out, rejects an offer from Dad to pull them out at the end of the night.

"I bet it comes out when you're asleep tonight," the former motorcycle racer, 42, predicted as he held the couple's sweet 8-month old baby, Jameson.

"Because of you!" Willow quipped.

Pink then asked, “Are you gonna let Papa pull it out with dental floss?"

Willow replies “No. Because I don't want him to.”

When her dad jokingly offered her a bet as to whether or not he'd be able remove the loose teeth while she was sleeping, Willow shot back, "No, you won't. I sleep with my mouth closed."

The “Just Like Fire” singer also took a moment to share another precious moment from the tour bus. Pink caught Willow playing as Jameson smiles ear-to-ear on a plush bed.

She appropriately captioned the pic “Tour bus Life.”

Hart also got in on the fun, sharing a hilarious video of Jameson refusing to eat his veggies on that same day.

In the clip, the infant is dressed in a blue and white pinstriped outfit and makes a funny face as he’s fed his greens.

“Jameson is not feeling asparagus," Hart captioned the clip.

Pinks upcoming seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, will be released on October 13.

