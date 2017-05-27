So glamorous! Beyoncé, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, took to Instagram on Friday, May 26, to show off the Michael Jackson-inspired costume she wore to Jessica Alba's birthday party last month.

"Flashback to an MJ+Prince party, crystals and ruffles, and a screw mix by Derek Dixie," the "Formation" singer, 35, who rarely captions her Instagram posts, wrote alongside the throwback pictures.

In one video, which was set to Jackson's 1979 hit "Rock With You," Beyoncé flaunted a sparkling $4,950 Any Old Iron jacket, which she wore over a short, ruffled black dress. She completed the look with a pair of silver heels, a black purse and a black, wide-brimmed hat.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Alba celebrated her 36th birthday with a slew of A-list friends at a Prince vs. Michael Jackson-themed costume party at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on April 28. Beyoncé attended the bash with her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.



