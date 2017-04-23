Get it, mama! Pregnant Ciara joked that she can still “drop it low” despite her "big" baby bump. The songstress showed off her pregnancy curves on Instagram with an impromptu photo shoot.



“Truly A Balancing Game In These #Gucci Stacks & This Big Belly! ☺️,” Ciara, 31, captioned a photo of herself posing on a tennis court in a fitted black dress on Thursday, April 20.

Mamma Can Still Drop It Low....☺️😎 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

"Mamma Can Still Drop It Low....☺️😎," she added along another set of photos in which she squats in the sky-high shoes.

On Sunday, April 23, Ciara shared another sweet photo shoot on Instagram to show off her growing belly. "Sunday Vibes.." she captioned the trio of pics.

Sunday Vibes.. ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

The “Love Sex Magic” singer is expecting her first child with husband Russell Wilson. She’s already the mom of son Future Jr., 2, with ex Future.

“He'll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, 'I want to see the baby,'" Ciara told Harper’s Bazaar of how her son is adapting to becoming a big brother. "'Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.' Then he'll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down."

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in July 2016.

