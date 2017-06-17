LEGA / BACKGRID

She’s glowing! Heidi Montag showed off her growing baby bump during an appearance with husband Spencer Pratt on Friday, June 16.

The couple, who are expecting their first child later this year, celebrated Pratt’s first Father’s Day a few days early at the event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A., where they had a pastry-making lesson and talked about all things baby.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month, the couple are having a boy, and Montag, 30, admitted that they are finding it “really hard” to choose a baby name.

“We’re having a seriously challenging time,” she told Refinery 29. “A lot of the names I like are taken.”

She added that Pratt, 33, doesn’t want a duplicate name.

“I just don’t want to have the same name as, like, Tom Cruise’s kid,” he explained while joking that “Chris Pratt” is on their list, but if their son had the same moniker, he would be “very different” to the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

In case you were wondering, the couple’s nickname — Speidi — is also in the running, with Pratt saying that “it’s a very realistic middle name.”

The couple also talked about their reality show past and Montag said she doesn’t think their son will want to watch The Hills: “The show will be so outdated by then.”

And if a Hills movie was ever going to happen, Speidi don’t think they’d be in it.

“We’re so past a Hills movie at this point,” the mom-to-be said. “I don’t think there will ever be a Hills movie.”

“Yes, there will,” Pratt insisted. “We just won’t be in it.”

