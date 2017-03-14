Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert attend The Season 6 Premiere of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars at Up & Down on September 22, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WE tv

A chip off the old block. Pregnant Jade Roper, who's expecting her first child with Tanner Tolbert, tells Us Weekly that her husband really, really hopes that he will have a son later this year.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who announced her pregnancy on March 8, told Us Weekly at a Bachelor finale Twitter viewing party at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on Monday, March 13, that they don't know the sex of the baby yet — but that hasn't stopped Tolbert, 29, from making predictions.

"We're going to wait to find out when we get the sonogram," she told Us. And while Roper, 30, doesn't have a preference, Tolbert "wants a boy and is pretty adamant."

"I feel like most guys are like that," she added. "But I feel like if we have a girl, he will be wrapped around her finger."

The couple, who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise and wed on January 24, 2016, in Dana Point, California, spoke to Us earlier this year about their desire to start a family together.



"We definitely have babies on the mind," the former Playboy model admitted in January. "We're building a house, and it's got lot of room for children!"

Roper told Us on Monday that their house will be finished at the end of May and she can't wait but worries that the builders won't be finished in time.

"I'm so stressed about it," she said. "I want to start nesting in June and July, so I'm worried I won't have enough time. [When you're] building a custom house, things go on and on. But Tanner has stepped in and helped with a lot of the building process."

