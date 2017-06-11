Jaime Pressly/Twitter

Baby on board! Jaime Pressly, who is pregnant with twins, showed off her growing baby bump in a sweet Twitter pic with her Mom costar Allison Janney.

The actresses wrapped their arms around one another in the adorable image after Pressly, 39, watched her friend perform on Broadway in the play Six Degrees Of Separation. The pregnant star wrote on Twitter, “Saw @SixDegreesBway & the entire cast blew me away! @AllisonBJanney is 1 of the GREATS of all time! #TonyAwards2017 #SixDegreesofSeparation."

Both women were casually dressed for the snap, with Pressly wearing a patterned dress that hugged her growing belly.

The shout-out came after Janney was not nominated at the 2017 Tony Awards for her performance in the play, despite getting rave reviews from critics.

Us Weekly confirmed last week that Pressly is expecting twins with her boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi. She wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, June 7, that she was having two babies. "Big news for our family! Dezi’s going to be a big brother, times 2.”

The actress shares son Dezi, 10, with ex-fiancé Eric Calvo. Pressly and Hijazi, 38, have been dating since 2011. She was previously married to entertainment lawyer Simran Singh from 2009 to 2011.

After welcoming Dezi back in 2007, the Emmy winner was diagnosed with mastitis, an infection of the breast tissue, and had to undergo a mastectomy. “[I had] almost [a] full mastectomy," she said on The Talk in 2014. "I still have some breast tissue left, just from the mastitis because it mutated into something else because it sat dormant for a while. But it was the craziest thing. Thank God it wasn't [cancer]."

