Kailyn Lowry is due to give birth any day now, but she still hasn’t chosen a name for her third child yet. The Teen Mom 2 star even asked fans on Twitter to help her narrow down a name for her unborn baby, whose gender will be a surprise.



“I like last names for first names, how do we feel about Murphy for baby lo?” Lowry, 25, tweeted on Sunday, July 16. It seems Murphy wasn't a popular option on social media, as many fans voted no.



I like last names for first names, how do we feel about Murphy for baby lo? — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 16, 2017

Luckily, the MTV star still has some time to decide, even after her delivery. Lowry later shared a screenshot of a Google search on her Twitter of how long you have after birth to register a baby name.



She also let fans know that she hasn’t gone into labor yet on Tuesday, July 18. “Been getting a lot of texts asking if I'm in labor lol I'm not,” she wrote that afternoon.



Lowry often announces news via Twitter, so stay tuned. On May 2, she confirmed that Chris Lopez was the father of her unborn third child on Twitter.



Kailyn has two sons already: Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

