It's a sunshine day! Lauren Conrad, who is pregnant with her first child, celebrated her baby shower on Saturday, May 20.

The Hills alum, 31, took to her Instagram Story to share a photo from the sunny celebration. "So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life! They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today," she captioned a shot of herself and a group of girlfriends posing outside in front of a pool.

Lauren Conrad/Instagram

Conrad appeared to be in great spirits and looked gorgeous in a blue and white striped sundress, which hugged her growing baby bump. She also posted a photo of a beautiful cake topped with white flowers and blackberries.

The Paper Crown designer announced her first pregnancy on January 1. "Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet," she captioned a sonogram picture on Instagram at the time.

Conrad married musician William Tell in September 2014.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!