Lauren Conrad’s pregnancy hasn’t slowed her down. The former Hills star, who recently debuted her Kohl’s maternity line, shared with Fit Pregnancy & Baby how she’s staying strong during her pregnancy.

Brian Bowen Smith/Fit Pregnancy/Parents

“In my second trimester I returned to my exercise routine,” Conrad, who stuns on the June 2017 cover, told the mag. “Now I hike with girlfriends and I do classes using weights, tailoring moves to my body so that I’m not lying on my back or doing stomach exercises. I still do the treadmill, but I push the power walking instead of running.”

The fashion designer, 31, who is expecting her first child with husband William Tell, 37, added that when it comes to cravings, she misses happy hours.

Brian Bowen Smith/Fit Pregnancy/Parents

“I must have been eating more cheese and wine than I realized, because I’ve really been missing them,” she said. “I haven’t had crazy cravings, but I’ve had some food aversions. For a while I couldn’t eat meat.”

After battling nausea during her first trimester, Conrad is now looking forward to giving birth.

Brian Bowen Smith/Fit Pregnancy/Parents

“I’m not worried about the pain that comes with giving birth,” she concluded. “Maybe I’m just naïve, but it’s pretty low on my list of concerns.”

As previously reported, the former reality star is expecting a baby boy. She announced the happy news with a cute Instagram pic of a card that read “it’s a guy.” Get all the details in the video above!

