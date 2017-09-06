JS/Miguel Aguilar/PacificCoastNews

She’s glowing! Mindy Kaling was spotted showing off her baby bump while running errands over the weekend. The Mindy Project star was out and about on Sunday, September 3, getting some sweet treats at the Twenty40 bakery in Los Feliz in L.A.

Kaling, 38, who is pregnant with her first child, was seen cradling her growing belly while wearing a Valentino black mini dress, with flutter sleeves decorated with a tiny, white star pattern. She paired the dress with some comfortable black and brown sandals, black sunglasses and gold jewelry.

Last month, the Office alum broke her silence about her pregnancy and said she was “really excited” to become a mom during a preview of her Sunday TODAY interview with Willie Geist, which premieres on Sunday, September 10,

“It’s so unbeknown to me,” she said. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a funny feeling.”

“It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize parenting because I will have a child,” the star told Geist.



Her character in The Mindy Project, Mindy Lahiri, welcomed a child in season 4 of the series. "It's nice to go through these things on the show. It's a dress rehearsal," the actress exclusively told Us in June 2015. "I think what's great about Mindy as a mom is she has so many flaws. Her personality has so many flaws but I have never for a second doubted her ability to be a great mother. And I think that if anything, the character can be a little bit over confident and a little bit selfish."



The A Wrinkle In Time star has not revealed who the father of her baby is. “My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over — romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious,” she said in the September issue of American Way magazine. “I think a lot of women respond to that.”

Kaling also opened up to Yahoo! Style in September 2015 about her plans of becoming a mother, and said she wouldn’t be super traditional when the time comes.

“I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids. I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen,” she said at the time. “I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”

