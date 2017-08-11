With the beautiful @serenawilliams backstage tonight 😘 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

We wish we could have fifth-wheeled! Serena Williams spent time with Mariah Carey and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, backstage at her concert in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday, August 10.

“With the beautiful @serenawilliams backstage tonight,” the “Touch My Body” singer captioned an Instagram photo of herself smiling alongside 35-year-old Williams, who is expecting her first child with fiancé and Reddit founder Alex Ohanian.

The tennis star sported a red and white varsity jacket with a matching headband as she posed next to the Grammy winner, who wore a low-cut shimmery green dress. Monroe and Moroccan, 6, looked happy as ever as they flashed silly faces to the camera.



Before greeting the Mariah’s World star backstage, Williams and her mother, Oracene Price, enjoyed the concert where Carey opened up for Lionel Richie and documented the show on Snapchat, sharing a video showing Carey singing “We Belong Together” before singing along when Richie hit the stage.

The award-winning athlete has been busy in the months leading up to the birth of her first child. Earlier this week, her close pals Kelly Rowland, Ciara, La La Anthony and Eva Longoria threw her a ‘50s-themed baby shower, and Williams went all-out in costume!

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Williams also posed nude for the cover of Vanity Fair in June, telling the outlet that she “did a double take and [her] heart dropped” upon discovering she was pregnant right before the Australian Open in January 2017. To be absolutely certain of the news, she even took six pregnancy tests!

After learning that she was expecting, Williams still competed in the Grand Slam tennis tournament — and she won!

