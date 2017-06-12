All-American! Pregnant Serena Williams showed off her growing baby bump in a patriotic swimsuit on Monday, June 12.

The tennis star, 35, took to Snapchat to show off her red-white-and-blue beachwear. Williams added a matching poncho-style cover-up and wore her hair pulled back into a bun with a Nike visor.

Courtesy Serena Williams/Snapchat

Williams revealed that her new one-piece was affordable, too. “Went on a shopping spree at Target. It’s the only place I could find a bathing suit that would fit me,” she said in the video, adding that she also stopped by the dollar store.

Back in April, the athlete, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, accidentally revealed her baby news on Snapchat when she posted a swimsuit selfie flaunting her bump at 20 weeks. “On social media you press the wrong button and … 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,’” she said at a TED conference on April 25. “I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped.”



Courtesy Serena Williams/Snapchat

Williams also recently clarified that she’s keeping her baby’s gender a surprise after her sister Venus Williams seemed to spoil the news that she’s having a baby girl. “I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have!” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 1. “So To clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them [to] do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters I say baby Venus baby Lyn, or Baby Isha needs it. I did not grow up with any brothers, only sisters and we all say ‘she’ more than ‘he.’ Unless I’m joking with my Dad or Alexis and I’m trying to con something out of them too.”

Serena and the Reddit cofounder, 34, announced their engagement in December 2016 after more than a year of dating.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!