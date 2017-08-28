A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Aug 25, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Sarah Stage (a.k.a. pregnant six-pack mom) isn’t due until mid-October. But she already has her hands on her push present.

The 33-year-old model, who is best known for sharing photos of her mind-blowing pregnancy abs, took to Instagram on Friday, August 25, to show off another body part: her ring finger. “Although the best things in life are free, this new 💍 represents almost 6 years of marriage and our beautiful growing family,” Stage wrote. “#PushPresent.”

#31weeks 👶🏻 baby is kicking like crazy !! A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

In the accompanying video, Stage flauntsher sparkly round-cut diamond from Greis Jewelers. Stage’s love, Kristopher Jason, worked with the Michigan-based store to choose the perfect stone and setting.

Later that day, the eight-months-pregnant mom was back to posting images of her barely-there belly that she insists are not altered. (Stage defended herself to Us Weekly after she was photographed with what appeared to be a regular baby bump on August 22).



“Sarah would never Photoshop any photo,” her rep Anthoni Allen told Us in an exclusive statement. “She shares her images with her audience to embrace all different body types and her pregnancy. She’s been shamed through both pregnancies. She’s trying to put her journey out there to encourage others.”

👶🏻 Let's do this #thirdtrimester ! 👊🏼bikini: @hotmiamistyles #7monthspregnant A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Stage and Jason, 31, are already parents of 2-year-old son, James Hunter, and are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child. In July, Stage told Us that Jason started “tearing up” when he learned they were having another boy. “He wanted another son,” she said. “We were just so excited.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!