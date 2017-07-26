Pregnant Whitney Port Reveals Weight Gain, Gets Real About Peeing

Whitney Port is more than 38 weeks pregnant and . . . not feeling the glow. “Big symptoms for me are swelling and super tender feet and hands (like insane!!! I don’t even recognize them),” the fashion designer wrote in an Instagram post published on Tuesday, July 25.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The 32-year-old added that she’s exhausted, “feeling the need to have everything in place for baby” and absolutely starving.



She also shared a clip from a YouTube video that was taken by her TV producer husband Tim Rosenman when she was lounging in bed with a pillow between her legs at home in Venice, California. In the intimate video she reveals that she’s gained 35 pounds. “I think it’s a lot for a human to gain 35 pounds … but I think in the span of like 10 months it’s not that crazy and for the fact that I’m growing a baby I think it’s totally healthy and normal. I’m feeling totally fine with the weight gain.”

Though Port tried to hide what she called her “double chin” under the covers, she went on to reveal that she has become more comfortable with her changing shape. “I’m just getting so excited to meet the baby, that the weight isn’t really a weight on my mind,” she explained.

Port also got real about peeing: “I’m up every two hours,” she laughed. “I think the peeing mentally preps you for having to wake up to feed!”



Meanwhile, Port is willing her water not to break in the middle of the night. “What if you go into labor in the middle of the night and you’re so exhausted?” she asked Tim. “I got up to go to the bathroom and I sat on the toilet and I was so tired . . . and I was like ‘If my water broke right now I would be so pissed!”

Port announced in February that she’s expecting her first child with Rosenman.

