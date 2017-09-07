Charisha Gobin has major beef with Buzz Inn Steakhouse in Marysville, Washington, after they denied her service for wearing a crop top.

Gobin, who is nearly 8 months pregnant with twins, stopped by the eatery with her family on Sunday, September 2. But the expectant mom never made it to her table.

“I was hungry . . . and the waitress stopped us and said, ‘I”m sorry, you can’t be here in that shirt,’” Gobin told local news station KIRO-TV. “I said, 'Are you being serious with me right now?' And she said, ‘Yep, you can’t be here.’” The 35-year-old added that she felt body-shamed: “Just because my belly was bigger and sticking out. But had it been someone else, I don’t think there would’ve been a any problem whatsoever.”

After the incident, Gobin posted a photo of her incriminating ensemble on Facebook that she has since made private. According to KIRO-TV, she captioned the image: “I was just denied service at the Buzz Inn on State Avenue in Marysville for my outfit. I’m violating the health cost.”

The Buzz Inn apologized in a Facebook post published on September 4. “We will . . . cover with all staff as to how to not overly enforce a rule that is intended to make all guests feel comfortable,” the statement reads. “The server in question has been with our company and a great employee for almost 20 years and was trying to use her best judgement and by no means was trying to be demeaning to the guest.”

Many commenters felt The Buzz Inn had done absolutely nothing wrong. “While at a restaurant I don’t want to see anyone’s belly, an or woman, pregnant or not. Just put it away, you aren’t at home, you’re in public,” wrote one woman. Another echoed the sentiment: “You have no reason to apologize. I was pregnant and lived in an area where it was 120 on the daily. I still covered up and dressed appropriately when going out. She gets no sympathy from me.”

Others firmly stood by Gobin, who is due to welcome a boy and girl in early November. “Excuses, excuses. I work at Applebee’s and it’s extremely corporate and we would never deny service to a pregnant woman only showering stomach. Boo.” A former employee chimed in: “When I worked there, it was ‘No shirt, no shoes no service . . .’ well, she was covered more than a lot of people. Nothing inappropriate considering the heat!”

