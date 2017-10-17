Prince William and Duchess Kate Reveal Due Date for Baby No. 3

About six more months! Prince William and Duchess Kate have revealed when their third child is due.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018," read a statement posted on Kensington Palace's Twitter account on Tuesday, October 17.

Chris Weeks/WireImage

The royal couple announced on September 4 that they are expecting their third bundle of joy. "Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."



Us Weekly exclusively revealed soon after that Kate, 35, initially planned to keep the news under wraps for a little while, but was forced to go public sooner because she is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the same acute morning sickness she experienced while pregnant with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.



Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"They've known for a while and didn't particularly want to announce it before the 12-week mark, but due to having to cancel an engagement, they thought it was best to be honest about the situation," a source told Us in September. "The same thing happened before. She suffers terribly in these early weeks, but she has a great medical team and a fantastic support system."



Earlier this month, the duchess made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy. She debuted her tiny baby bump in a lace dress at a reception at Buckingham Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10.

