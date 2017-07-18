Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images

British reality star Luissa Zissman is tired. And rightfully so. She has two daughters — the youngest is just 11-months-old — and she’s expecting her third later this year. But many women felt The Apprentice finalist was being insensitive when she took to Instagram to vent about her pregnancy.

“Feeling sick in bed,” wrote the mom of Dixie, 5, and Indigo, wrote on July 12. “Hate growing babies literally don’t enjoy anything about pregnancy 😩🙈 It goes on FOREVER too, I mean feels like I’ve got ages 😩😩😩 shouldn’t moan I know but it’s no fun, thank god I adore giving birth. 😂 #pregnant #miserable #sicky.”

While some of Zissman’s 433,000 followers praised her honesty, others weren’t impressed. “Be thankful you are blessed to conceive, carry and birth babies. Some women would give anything to be in your shoes,” wrote one, to which Zissman, 30, responded: “I’m very aware of that, however doesn’t make pregnancy any better, it’s still s - - t.”

The criticism continued to pour in, with some sharing painful stories of loss and grief. “I had two miscarriages at 8 weeks and now I’m 17 weeks pregnant with my third attempt. Every day I go to bed so grateful I haven’t had bleeding or cramps or any signs anything has gone wrong. Every time I feel sick I love that it’s a sign my baby is actually still alive,” commented one. Another was downright angry, writing: “I find this very self-centered and selfish.”

Meanwhile, Zissman, who is married to millionaire Andrew Collins, elaborated on her love of giving birth. “I had 4hr Labour with my first and 1hr with my second,” she revealed in the comments section of her post. “My husband thinks it’s the easiest thing in the world. I should pretend it’s more dramatic for extra sympathy. Haha."

