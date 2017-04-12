Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/Snapchat

Girls only! Reese Witherspoon took her look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe on a sunset helicopter ride along the California coast on Tuesday, April 11. The actress shared the sweet mother-daughter time with her followers on Snapchat.

The two were caught on camera as they approached the private airport, clad in matching denim and white sneakers. Once in the air, the Big Little Lies star and executive producer took to the live photo-sharing app to capture the setting sun over the ocean.



Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/Snapchat

Witherspoon’s sons, Deacon (with ex Ryan Phillippe), 13, and Tennessee (with current husband Jim Toth), 4, were both absent from the adventurous night.



Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/Snapchat

The Oscar winner has previously opened up about her relationship with Ava, who frequently calls her mom a “best friend.” During an interview with Conan O’Brien, Witherspoon said, “Once you start to have teenagers, they become more adults, and you have these relationships that emerge with them. My daughter said the other day, 'It's like, we look like Dad, but we got our weirdness from you.' What!? But I'm goofy. I send them weird Snapchats of me doing old man voices and goofy teeth — that's the way we communicate.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

