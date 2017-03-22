Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon on February 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

BFFs4Lyfe. Reese Witherspoon’s mini-me daughter, Ava Phillippe, wished her mom a happy birthday on Wednesday, March 22, with the sweetest Instagram post.



“Happy birthday to one of my best friends. 🎉🎂❤️💐,” the 17-year-old wrote alongside a photo of her mom at her birthday dinner. Witherspoon, who turned 41, looked happier than ever while posing before a cake adorned with sparklers and roses.

The Big Little Lies star recently opened up about life at home with two teenagers during an interview with Conan O’Brien.

A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

“Once you start to have teenagers, they become more adults, and you have these relationships that emerge with them,” Witherspoon, who is also mom to sons Deacon, 13, with ex Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, 4, with husband Jim Toth. “My daughter said the other day, 'It's like, we look like Dad, but we got our weirdness from you.' What!? But I'm goofy. I send them weird Snapchats of me doing old man voices and goofy teeth — that's the way we communicate.”

Fans were quick to point out Ava and her mom’s resemblance when they attended the L.A. premiere of the HBO hit this past February. The duo posed for photos together, and Ava shared on Instagram: "So proud of my awesome mama and her passion for this project. It is so nice to see these wonderful, talented women in roles just as dynamic as they are. #biglittlelies 💐💕🚺."



