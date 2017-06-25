Another baby is on the way! Rob Dyrdek and his wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores, announced on Saturday, June 24, that they're expecting their second child, just nine months after they welcomed son Kodah.

The couple, who married in September 2015, took to Instagram to share cute posts of their family of three finding out the sex of their upcoming bundle of joy at a recent gender reveal party. "It's a girl!!!" the Rob & Big alum, 42, captioned a video, in which he pops a balloon filled with pink confetti. "We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can't wait to welcome our little princess into our family."

Flores, meanwhile, shared a series of photos from the party, adding, "Rob and I wanted to find out the gender of Baby #2 with our loved ones and we knew my favorite humans (who also happen to be the best secret keepers) were perfect to pull off our gender reveal! Thank you for always being the glue that holds me together. This little girl is so lucky to grow up with you as her aunties."



In a second post, the model explained how she informed the Ridiculousness host during a dinner date at home "a couple months ago" that they were about to become a family of four. She had 100 white balloons delivered to their house and ordered Chinese food for the big surprise. "I gave him a gift. First he unwrapped these photos of Kodah. But didn't noticed [sic] that the button on his shirt said 'big brother' or the 'welcome baby' balloon," she wrote, adding that she then handed the MTV star a positive pregnancy test. "Ever since that night, he's been praying for a little girl and yesterday we learned that prayer has been answered!"



