Courtesy of Blac Chyna/Instagram

Too cute! Blac Chyna shared an adorable snap of fiancé Rob Kardashian planting a sweet kiss on their baby girl Dream’s forehead on Tuesday, January 6.



"2 month Check up with Dream, Daddy, and I,” the 28-year-old captioned the Instagram photo. In the photo, Chyna flashes her large diamond engagement ring as she holds her daughter’s hand, while Rob leans over to kiss Dream's full head of hair. The reality stars welcomed their first child together on November 10.



The image of the trio, which appeared to be taken at Dream’s pediatrician’s office, comes after the Rob & Chyna stars reunited after a dramatic split that played out on social media over the holidays.



Tuesday's casual family photo comes after Chyna was criticized by fans for posting a photo of herself hanging out with rapper French Montana - who dated Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian - on the wing of a private jet at Los Angeles’ Van Nuys airport this weekend.



The internet was not impressed, slamming Chyna and speculating that she was being unfaithful to the 29-year-old Arthur George sock entrepreneur. “This bitch is really disrespectful,” an Instagram user wrote, while another said, “She’s a hot mess!”

But the Lashed bar owner - who shares a 2-year-old son, King Cairo, with rapper Tyga, who is currently dating Rob’s half-sister Kylie Jenner - seemed to clarify she and Montana were still just friends as she reposted the snap, captioning it "Bruva!"



The duo were hanging out after making an appearance with T.I. at Las Vegas club Crazy Horse on Sunday.

