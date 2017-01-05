Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Proud daddy alert! Rob Kardashian shared new photos of his daughter, Dream, on Wednesday, January 4 — and they are so stinkin' cute.



The Rob & Chyna star, 29, first captured his 1-month-old smiling before bedtime. "Goodnight," he captioned the Instagram snapshot. In a second pic, Dream is dressed up in a white long-sleeved shirt with a lace Peter Pan collar and dark overalls. "My baby," Kardashian wrote.

The Arthur George sock designer and his fiancée, Blac Chyna, welcomed their first child together on November 10. The Lashed Bar owner, 28, also shares son King, 4, with ex Tyga, who has been dating Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner since 2014.

Last month, the pre-taped Rob & Chyna Baby Special aired on E! It gave a glimpse into Chyna's baby shower, the nursery and Chyna's C-section in the delivery room.

Goodnight 💖👐👐 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

"I think watching your babies have babies is extraordinary. Through all the ups and downs and everything these two have been through, they’ve overcome a lot of odds, and hopefully this will be the start of a great new beginning," Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, gushed to the camera.

Kardashian and Chyna, who briefly split on December 17, reconciled days later and celebrated New Year's Eve together. They went out to dinner and wore "2017" glasses. "Happy New Years woohoo! Hope y'all have a great New Years and be safe! Ciaooooo," Kardashian captioned an Instagram video of the two.

