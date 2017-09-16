Rob Kardashian shared a photo of his daughter, Dream, on Saturday, September 16, after reaching a custody agreement with Blac Chyna.

Kardashian, 30, captioned the pic of his mini-me “my twin.” In the sweet photo posted on Twitter and Instagram, the 10-month old wears a colorful romper decorated with a red elephant as she sits on a table and smiles, revealing two front teeth.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Rob & Chyna star has settled his custody agreement with ex Chyna.

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told Us Weekly in a statement, noting that the sock entrepreneur does not have “more than 50 perfect custody.”

But the lawyer added that the agreement “does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.”

The Lashed Bar owner, 29, was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian in July after he went on an Instagram rant, posting nude photos of his ex-fiancée.

Kardashian’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, said at the time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s actions were “were a spontaneous reaction that he regrets,” adding that the father of one’s “only concern” was for his daughter’s well-being.

“Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18, off calendar,” Bloom told Us. “She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!