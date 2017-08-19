Just days after announcing she’s expecting a child with Robin Thicke, April Love Geary showed off the tiniest baby bump in Hawaii on Friday, August 18.

The mama-to-be, who is reportedly three months pregnant, glowed in pictures as she pulled up her hair while wearing a red crochet bikini while the Grammy nominee, 40, looked on, donning a baseball hat and sunglasses.

The model, 22, announced she was pregnant on Instagram on Thursday, August 17, with a picture of a sonogram alongside a caption that read, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!” She added that their first child is due on March 1, the birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke, who died in 2016 from a heart attack.

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

The couple began dating shortly after the musician’s ex-wife, Paula Patton, filed for divorce in October 2014. Thicke and Geary went public with their relationship in May 2015, when they attended the Cannes Film Festival.

Pularazzi / FlightRisk / BACKGRID

A day after Geary’s announcement, TMZ reported that Thicke and Patton’s grueling custody battle over son Julian, 7, had finally been settled. According to the terms, the parents will have equal time with their son, as well as alternating weekends and will share child-rearing expenses.

Thicke made headlines earlier this year when Patton filed and was granted a restraining order against him amid allegations of domestic and child abuse. The Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services investigated the “Blurred Lines” singer for reportedly spanking Julian but eventually cleared him of all charges.but eventually cleared him of all charges.

The childhood sweethearts had been together for more than two decades before their divorce was finalized in March 2015.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.