A family of four! Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock are expecting baby No. 2! Haddock revealed the news that she was pregnant with her second child by debuting her baby bump at the Birks Jewellery U.K. Launch Party at Canada House on Monday, October 16.



The Transformers star was glowing as she posed for photos showing off her growing belly in a baby pink, long-sleeved dress, as her hair was pulled up in an elegant bun. While the couple hasn’t announced the news on social media, the mom-to-be posted a photo of the event on Instagram showing her bump. “Lovely evening celebrating @maisonbirks returning to where it all began..#BirksUK,” she wrote. “Thank you for having me and of course thank you to my love @emiliawickstead for my dress making the whole evening a royally girly affair.”

Haddock gave birth to her first child, a son named Pip, on December 2015, and didn't reveal she was pregnant until The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 premiere in London in November 2015. Haddock, 32, wore a form-fitting white bedazzled dress to the red carpet at the time and the couple was all smiles as she cradled her growing belly.

The British couple married in a private ceremony in July 2013 after two years of dating, and often share their love for each other on social media. In August, while Claflin, 31, was away in Fiji filming a movie, he shared a post for his wife’s birthday with a photo of her and their dogs.

“I am so lucky to have you. I am so grateful for you. So proud of you, and still, so deeply in love with you,” he wrote. “Thank you for all you have been, and all you have done. Thank you for all that you are, and all that you do. And thank you for all that you are yet to become, and all you are yet to do.”

“Thank you for giving me all of your heart and for looking after all of mine,” the Me Before You actor concluded.

