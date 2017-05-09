Desiree Stone/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 9, to reveal that she battled postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Charlotte, in 2009.

"Having kids is wonderful, and life changing, and rarely what you're prepared for," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 40, captioned a black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Charlotte, now 7. "I love my children more than anything in the world. But like a lot of women, I too struggled with postpartum depression after my first baby was born. I got help, and made it through, and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for."





Gellar concluded her message with a call to action. "To those of you going through this, know that you're not alone and that it really does get better. And if you believe that postpartum depression should be covered by healthcare, please take a moment and go to callmycongress.com today, find your rep's numbers and let them know. #NotAPreExistingCondition."

The actress and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., also share 4-year-old son Rocky.



Gellar isn't the first celebrity to open up about her battle with postpartum depression. Adele, Chrissy Teigen, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox are among the many others who've spoken out.

"I had really bad postpartum depression after I had my son [Angelo], and it frightened me," Adele, 29, told Vanity Fair last October. Teigen, 31, meanwhile, told Glamour magazine in March that she "didn't think it could happen" to her, noting that "postpartum does not discriminate."



