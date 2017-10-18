Six-Pack Mom Sarah Stage Shares First Family Photo Since Giving Birth

Leave it to Sarah Stage to make a hospital room look glamorous.

The lingerie model posted a family photo on Tuesday, October 17, just one day after welcoming son Logan Alexander. In the image, a dolled-up Stage cradles her newborn, while big brother James, 2, and dad Kris Jason look on smiling.

In the caption, the 33-year-old, who is best known for her barely-there baby bump, hinted that she is done having babies. “We prayed, planned, and wished for a healthy and happy baby,” wrote Stage. “We received all we wished for and now our family is complete.”

According to E! News, Logan was delivered via C-section. He weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Throughout her pregnancy, Stage was accused of prioritizing her weight over the health of her child and earned the nickname “Pregnant Six-Pack Mom.”

“Congrats sarahstage he’s bigger than most of us thought he’d be with how tiny you looked carrying him. I figured he’d be close to 6 pounds,” wrote one person after Stage shared her family picture. Added another: “HOW?! HOW DID THAT BABY COME OUT OF YOU?! My mind is blown.”

Stage slammed Photoshop accusations in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in July. “It gets exhausting but I’m determined to stay positive,” she said at the time. “I have so many amazing comments and 99 percent of them are always encouraging and supportive.”

In August, her rep added to Us: “Sarah would never Photoshop any photo. She shares her images with her audience to embrace all different body types and her pregnancy. She’s been shamed through both pregnancies.”

