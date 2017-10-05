Courtesy of Sarah Stage/Instagram

Sarah Stage is weeks away from her due date, but her tummy suggests she just ate a big lunch.

The 33-year-old model, who previously told Us Weekly she is expecting her second child “the third week of October,” showed off her mind-blowing body in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 4. In the image, she poses in a skimpy string bikini, with one hand on her barely there bump.

#9monthspregnant 🤰🏻countdown begins 👻 Dress: @yoinscollection A post shared by MY FITNESS E BOOK AVAIL NOW👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

“Stay patient and enjoy your journey,” wrote Stage. “#9monthspregnant.”

The picture received nearly 1,300 comments with many expressing concern for Stage’s unborn baby. “I’m a nurse & you are so scary . . . dieting & extreme exercises . . .,” wrote a one woman. “I hope you & your baby are normal after what you put your body through!!! Please see a therapist soon for your children’s sake.”

#36weeks 👶🏻(Gown: @yoinscollection) A post shared by MY FITNESS E BOOK AVAIL NOW👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Stage, who typically doesn’t respond to negative comments, set the record straight. "No dieting or extreme exercise here,” she sniped. “I’m SOOOOO glad you’re not my nurse, EEKK! You know what’s Scary? What’s scary is that you are a practicing nurse harassing a pregnant women! Anyway have a great night.”

The 5-foot-8 brunette, who is already mom of James Hunter, 2, announced her pregnancy on June 16. One month later, she broke the news exclusively to Us Weekly that she and her husband, Kris, are expecting another son. “I’ve heard two boys is easy,” she told Us at the time. “I’m excited.”

Meanwhile, Stage won’t let criticism surrounding the size of her bump ruin her pregnancy glow. “It gets exhausting but I’m determined to stay positive,” she told Us in July. “I’ have so many amazing comments and 99 percent of them are encouraging and supportive.”

