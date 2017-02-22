Hey, little one, you're not the *only* good reason to wake up early!! 💕I'm headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all! A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:35am PST

She’s back, baby! Savannah Guthrie took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, to share a new photo of her 2-month-old son, Charley, and to announce her return to the Today show.

“Hey, little one, you're not the *only* good reason to wake up early!!” the proud mom, 45, captioned a sweet snap of herself and her baby boy cuddled up together. “I'm headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all!”

The TV host — who is also mom to daughter Vale, 2, with husband Michael Feldman — has been on leave from the NBC morning program since giving birth to Charley, who weighed in at 9 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 21.5 inches, on December 8. However, Guthrie made a surprise one-day-only appearance on Today in early January to celebrate coanchor Matt Lauer’s 20th anniversary on the show.

Noam Galai/WireImage

In 2014, the journalist, who married PR consultant Feldman, 48, in March 2014, opened up about the transformative effect of maternity leave.

"The best part about being on maternity leave is just having the days stretch out in front of me and I have only one thing to do, and that's to take care of this little baby," Guthrie said on the Today show not long after welcoming Vale. "Even though being a mom is the most challenging thing I've ever tried to do, I've never felt more exhilarated and relaxed and peaceful and joyous — even on those nights when she's waking up every couple of hours. I just feel thankful."

She added: "I hope that I'm going to take this newfound patience and calm and bring it back with me to work and to the craziness of this big and exciting job. It's changed me in every way."

