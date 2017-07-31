Courtesy Kerry Washington/Twitter

Quinn and Olivia forever! Scandal's Katie Lowes celebrated her baby shower this weekend with her costar Kerry Washington.

Washington, 40, shared an adorable photo of the pair via Twitter on Sunday, July 31. "You are all light and love. What a blessed bundle! Thank you for allowing us to love you and celebrate you this weekend," she wrote. "I will never forget all the love in that room! I'm so excited for you. And always here for you. Xo."

In the pic, the Confirmation star is cradling Lowes' growing belly. The mom-to-be wears a long-sleeve white dress while Washington rocks a sleeveless floral dress.

Lowes, 35, announced in May that she and her husband, actor Adam Shapiro, are expecting their first child together — a baby boy. Their son will have plenty of playmates, including Washington's daughter Isabelle, 3, and son Caleb, 9 months.

"I will say I feel really, really blessed [to be a mom]," Washington, who is married to former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, told the L.A. Times in June 2014. "I just feel really blessed that I'm kind of living extraordinary dreams come true in my work life and in my personal life."

