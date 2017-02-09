Not sugarcoating it. Scarlett Johansson opened up about the difficulties of being a working mom while attending the amfAR New York Gala on Wednesday, February 8. Watch her emotional speech in the video above.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

The event marks Johansson’s first solo red carpet since announcing her split from her husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac, on January 25. On the same day, the pair posed together at an art exhibition in NYC.

Johansson and Dauriac tied the knot in October 2014 and continue to amicably coparent their 2-year-old daughter, Rose.

"I don't profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, [but] being a working mom is an incredible challenge, [and] it's an incredible gift,” the Sing actress told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “I think you always feel a little bit of guilt … If you're at work, you feel like you're missing out on those special moments with your kid. If you're with your kid, you feel like you're not giving enough to your job. It's a balance."

Johansson, who recently spoke at the Women’s March on Washington, is currently filming both Isle of Dogs and Avengers: Infinity War.

"I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms," Johansson added to ET. "I'm barely, barely holding it together."

The former child star spoke at the gala, which raises awareness for the American Foundation for AIDS Research. She gave a speech about her upbringing and brought her mom, Melanie Sloan, as her plus one.

"I really couldn't think of anybody else that I'd rather [have] with me here tonight," Johansson told ET. "[She's] been incredibly inspiring for me in many, many ways, but certainly as a young girl."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



