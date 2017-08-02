Giving credit where credit is due? Sean Lowe called on The Bachelor franchise to help financially support his son, Samuel, who he says exists because of the show.

“The fact that this little boy is the result of me deciding to be on The Bachelor is absolutely mind blowing,” Lowe, 33, captioned an adorable pic of the tyke, who he shares with wife Catherine Giudici (the two met and fell in love on season 17 of The Bachelor).

J. Countess/Getty Images

“Also, nowhere in my contract did it say this could be a possible outcome of the show and I feel like ABC should be held financially responsible for this kid,” the former reality star joked. “It’s only fair.”

The Texas native and the LoweCo. stationary designer, 31, welcomed Samuel in July 2016. Eventually, the couple — who tied the knot in 2014 — hope to expand their brood. “I want to give birth to three and adopt two,” Giudici told Us Weekly exclusively last April. “I grew up with three in my house and five cousins next door, so that’s eight. I’ve always wanted a big family.”

Lowe frequently shares adorable photos on Instagram of his happy family. “Coming home to this is as good as it gets,” he wrote on Thursday, July 27, alongside a pic of Giudici holding Samuel while he slept.

Coming home to this is as good as it gets. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Jul 26, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

One week before. the TV personality posted a video sharing a laugh with the clan. “This is my all-time favorite hobby,” he captioned the clip.

