The suspense is real! Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, are waiting to learn the sex of their baby, the tennis champ revealed at the 2017 Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"We're waiting. [It's] a surprise," Williams, 35, told Vogue's André Leon Talley at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. "We call it 'baby.'"

In the meantime, the couple, who announced their engagement last December, are trying to figure out living arrangements. "That's the question of the hour," the athlete told Talley when asked if she'll relocate to Ohanian's current home in San Francisco. "I couldn't be stuck in a more beautiful place."

Noam Galai/FilmMagic

One thing that Williams and the Reddit cofounder, 34, definitely agree on is their excitement to become first-time parents. "I'm really good," Ohanian gushed. Williams agreed, adding that she and her man "have time" to prepare for the arrival of their baby this fall.

The Met Gala was the Olympic gold medalist's first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy on April 19. She looked stunning in a formfitting, green Versace dress, while Ohanian rocked a black tuxedo.



Williams revealed at an April 25 TED conference in Vancouver that she announced her pregnancy on Snapchat by mistake. "I was on vacation, taking time for myself, and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking a picture every week," she said. "I've been just saving it, but you know how social media is — you press the wrong button ... and 30 minutes later, I'd missed four calls. So I picked it up and realized, 'Oh no.'"



