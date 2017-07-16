#PregnancyGoals. Serena Williams shared two selfies on Instagram Sunday, July 16, showing off her huge baby bump, and her followers couldn’t help but comment how great she looks!

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

In a close-up shot, the tennis star is glowing while her long, dark hair flows freely. The second full-length picture showcases her bump in a fitted gray dress.

One follower wrote, “You look amazing pregnancy agrees with you. Blessings,” while another commented, “You look so damn happy! I love seeing this side of you, so thank you for sharing” with a smiley face emoji. Another simply said, “Preggo shine!”

Williams, 35, is expecting her first child with fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple got engaged in December 2016 after more than a year of dating.



The tennis champ accidentally announced the pregnancy on April 19 when she shared what was meant to be a private photo of her bump on Snapchat. She told Gayle King at a TED conference, “On social media, you press the wrong button and … 30 minutes later I missed 4 calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’”



The photo mix up hasn’t made the mom-to-be camera shy: she’s documented her growing bump on social media and also posed naked for the cover of Vanity Fair’s August issue.

Williams’ sister Venus hinted that the Wimbledon champ is having a girl during an interview at the end of May, but the pregnant star took to Instagram the following day to set the record straight.

“To clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them to do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters, I say, 'Baby Venus,' 'Baby Lyn,' or 'Baby Isha' needs it," Williams wrote. "I did not grow up with brothers, only sisters and we all say 'she' more than 'he.' Unless I'm joking with my dad or Alexis and I'm trying to con something out of them too. Hey, I'm the youngest of five. I've always tricked all of them, what can I say!"

