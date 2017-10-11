Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Seth Rogen’s mom Sandy is sort of a legend on Twitter. She’s praised Seth's joint-rolling skills, provides important updates ("There is nothing like new windshield wipers!") and poses important questions such as “What is a Brazilian wax called in Brazil?” But most recently, the Canada-based social worker used the platform to locate her 35-year-old son.

The Neighbors actor shared the tweet with his more than 7 million followers on Tuesday, October 10. “When you don’t answer your mom’s phone calls for a day,” he wrote. The message made a big splash with more than 1,000 comments, including one from the official Twitter account: “Did you find him?”

@Sethrogen where are you ? — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) October 9, 2017

When you don't answer your mom's phone calls for a day: https://t.co/qmN9wPD1hZ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 10, 2017

It’s not Sandy’s first time making headlines for her activity on social media. In July, Sandy opened up about her postcoital bliss. “Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga,” she tweeted to her more than 52,000 followers.

“Jesus f---ing Christ mom,” Seth responded, tweeting her observation. Seth’s sister Danya was equally creeped out. “Seriously,” she replied. “I actually gagged.”

Rogen once compared his mom to Barbra Streisand’s character in Meet the Fockers. “My mom was a social worker and talks about sex way too much!” he revealed during a 2012 interview. “She will literally post on her Facebook about pap smears she has just got.”

He also admitted that Sandy drives him crazy, but only sometimes. “I have a good relationship with her,” he said. “I see my parents a lot.”

