He’s here! Sister Wives star Maddie Brown has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with husband Caleb Brush.

Axel James Brush was born on Saturday, May 20, at 12:13 a.m., weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz. and measuring 21 inches long, People reports.

The couple — who married in June 2016 in Bozeman, Montana, in an intimate outdoor ceremony attended by her whole family — confirmed that Brown was pregnant in November.

“So happy to announce our little addition,” the TLC, 21, star captioned a sweet photo of Brush kissing her pregnant belly.

A month later Brown posted a photo on Instagram their half-year anniversary. “Six months being married to you has been more than a fairy tale come true,” she captioned a photo taken at Yellowstone National Park. “You truly are my best friend and soul mate! I look forward to the years to come!”

The pair exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in January that they were expecting a son.



“We are both super excited for our little boy,” the couple told Us at the time. “Although we had a good hunch that it was a boy, it’s nice to finally know, so we can start preparing!”

Brown is the daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown. Kody is married to four women and between them they have a total of 17 kids. Axel is the first grandchild for Kody and Janelle.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!