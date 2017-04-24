Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Their golden tickets! Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick brought their three kids, son James, 14, and 7-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, to the red carpet premiere of Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in New York City on Sunday, April 23.

The family’s outing marks their first official appearance altogether — and Tabitha and Marion’s red carpet debut. The stylish sisters rocked coordinating coats in pink and blush tones, while their fashion icon mom, 52, opted for a glittering green blazer paired with a black floral-printed dress. Broderick, 55, looked dapper in a navy suit, and James looked equally sharp in a gray-and-white plaid button down with a black skinny tie.

Walter McBride/WireImage

Naturally, SJP took to Instagram to document her brood’s night of fun at the theater. “A lot of VERY happy people just left the Lunt-Fontanne theatre in NYC,” the Sex and the City alum captioned a photo of her ticket and the show’s Playbill laying her lap. “Count the Parker-Brodericks among them. Join the joy and be an audience at ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ X, sj”

A lot of VERY happy people just left the Lunt-Fontanne theatre in NYC. Count the Parker-Brodericks among them. Join the joy and be an audience at "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Parker shared a video of herself, Broderick and their young’uns making their way to the play. In the clip, the shoe designer can be heard singing, “It’s a family affair,” before filming James, Tabitha and Marion sitting in the back seat of the car.



Walter McBride/WireImage

Yipee! On our way to see "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and the whole family get to go and cheer for our dear @scottwittman and @marc_shaiman X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

"Yipee! On our way to see ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and the whole family get to go and cheer for our dear @scottwittman and @marc_shaiman," she wrote alongside the 'gram.

