Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and his wife, Brynn O’Malley, have welcomed their first child — a girl.

The 40-year-old confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight at the Television Critics Association press tour in L.A. on Tuesday, August 1.

When asked how he’s coping with being a new dad, Moynihan replied, “It’s life, man. It’s life. Crazy.”

PageSix reports that Broadway actress O’Malley, who wed Moynihan last year, was due on July 14.

The comedian, who left SNL in May after nine seasons on the NBC hit, announced that he and his wife were expecting in June.



He shared a picture of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman on Instagram and posed a question to the film’s director, Patty Jenkins.

“Hi @PattyJenks. Big fan. Quick question. How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter @WonderWomanFilm ?” he wrote. “She’s due in July. Thanks for making it easier to be a Dad. What an amazing, beautiful movie. Thanks to you and @gal_gadot.”

Moynihan — who is best known for his character Drunk Uncle and impressions of Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Food Network star Guy Fieri — is starring in a new CBS sitcom called Me, Myself & I.

He costars with Family Matters alum Jaleel White in the show, which tells the story of a man named Alex Riley, who is portrayed by three actors. Jack Dylan Grazer plays a young Riley, Moynihan is the adult version and John Laroquette is the older incarnation of the character.

