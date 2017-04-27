She changed her mind! After seasons of debating whether she wants to have children, Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks is pregnant! The Bravo reality star announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, April 25.

“Times a changin’ y’all! Baby GIRL Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!” Eubanks captioned a photo of herself holding the baby’s sonogram and a big pink balloon alongside her hubby, Jason Wimberly.

Courtesy Cameran Eubanks/Insagram

The real estate agent, 33, who documented her indecision about starting a family on the hit reality TV show, tied the knot with the Charleston-based doctor in April 2014. Jason, as fans are well aware, doesn’t appear on the series.



