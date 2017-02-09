Is there a little Speidi on the way? Spencer Pratt sparked speculation that his wife, Heidi Montag, is pregnant after he tweeted about baby names on Tuesday, February 7.

“Impossible picking baby names because every name reminds me of someone I don't like,” the former reality TV villain, 33, tweeted.

Not long after, Pratt’s Twitter feed was flooded with questions from fans asking him if he and Montag, 30, were expecting their first child together.



While he did not directly answer whether the “Superficial” singer is pregnant, Pratt told one of his one million followers that the couple — who tied the knot in a televised April 2009 wedding ceremony on The Hills — are looking forward to starting a family in the near future. “Hopefully soon,” he wrote.

However, Pratt, who is in London filming Celebrity Big Brother UK with Montag, later suggested that he and his spouse do not currently have a bundle of joy on the way. “My bad didn't realize you needed a baby to start thinking about names,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet.



For her part, Montag shut down the rumors altogether after the Daily Star’s Twitter account asked, “Is Heidi Montag pregnant?” to which she replied, “Not yet…”



As fans saw on season 4 of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the famous duo discussed their differing opinions about having kids. In one particularly heated January 2015 episode, Montag revealed to the show’s marriage counselors that she’s “ready to have children and Spencer’s acting like a child.” In response, Pratt (who has since changed his tune) admitted that he was not too hot on the idea of fatherhood and was intentionally “baby blocking.”

During an October 2016 interview with Faithwire, Montag opened up about her wish to become a mother. “You know, I had to pray to get my husband to even … agree to have a kid, and so this whole journey over the last few years … I have had to do,” she explained. “You know, it’s not so easy, not everyone can just have kids whenever they want. There is a lot of hardship and prayers and certain things you have to put into that.”



As previously reported, the Colorado native’s ex-BFF and former Hills costar Lauren Conrad announced in January that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband William Tell.



