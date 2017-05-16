Spencer Pratt’s future son won’t get to witness those infamous mascara tears. The former MTV star, who is expecting a baby boy with wife Heidi Montag, told AskMen.com that he isn’t planning to let his kids watch The Hills.

“Hell no! They’d just lose brain cells,” Pratt told the website when asked if his baby-to-be will watch his rise to fame on TV. “I’m trying to have really smart kids.”

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv

The former MTV villain, whose relationship with Montag created a rift in her friendship with former BFF Lauren Conrad, jokingly added: “With all due respect to Heidi and I, we cannot afford any less brain cells than they’re already starting with at the gateway.”

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv

In fact, Pratt may ban all of his past TV credits when it comes to his firstborn. “That’s where we lost the plot in the jungle,” he commented of their appearance on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!. “That’s more something that’s like, ‘Whoa! Daddy was crazy in the jungle.’”



Us Weekly exclusively revealed in April that the couple are expecting their first child together.

“The look on her face, I can’t even describe it,” Pratt previously told Us of when Montag broke the news to him. “She was literally glowing.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!