Spencer Pratt’s Sister Stephanie ‘Had No Idea’ Heidi Montag Was Pregnant

Surprise?! Spencer Pratt’s sister, Stephanie Pratt, had no idea her brother and sister-in-law Heidi Montag were expecting. The Made In Chelsea star told OK! that she wasn't informed ahead of Us Weekly exclusively breaking the news that Spencer and Montag will welcome their first child later this year.



“I had no idea Heidi was pregnant,” Stephanie, who now lives in London, told the UK outlet. “Spencer and Heidi tend to do things in their own way. I’m really happy for them both.”



Michael Tran/WireImage.com

Stephanie and Spencer, as fans of The Hills will remember, documented their ups and downs as siblings on the hit MTV show. That said, Stephanie thinks Montag will be a great mother.

“Heidi has wanted a kid for 10 years, she’s born to be a mom,” the reality star told OK!

As previously reported, Spencer was ecstatic when he found out his wife was expecting. “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it,” he told Us of waking up to the happy news. “She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”

Montag's pregnancy news— she's due October 19 — comes on the heels of their former costars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port announcing their own buns in the oven!

