This Mom Just Stopped Co-Sleeping With Her 9-Year-Old Son

British singer Stacey Solomon doesn’t care about what other people think of her parenting decisions. Last month, the mom of Zachary, 9, and Leighton, defended having baths with her young sons. Now she’s opening up about another hot button topic: co-sleeping.

“So, last night I spent the first night without my children coming in to my room and sleeping with me in 9 years. I’m sure a lot of people will have something to say about that but I honestly don’t care,” the 27-year-old began in a lengthy Instagram post published Sunday September 10. In the accompanying photo, the boys are seen nestled in an Anderson’s Themes and Dreams bunk bed designed to look like blocks of Lego.

The X-Factor alum went on to explain that while she will miss the cuddles and morning kisses, she values her sleep and her relationship with actor boyfriend Josh Swash. “There simply isn’t enough room for all of us and everybody benefits from a good nights sleep,” she noted. It turns out her little guys were ready for their own space. “As happy as I am that this is the next phase and they’ve loving it . . . I can’t help but feel a little sad,” she admitted.

But Solomon won’t be giving up family tub time. “Having a bath is how we socialize and communicate. It’s a part of our daily routine,” she explained during an August episode of U.K. panel show Loose Women. She added that Swash jumps in too wearing his boxers.

“I’m not horrified at all,” she said. “Anyone who’s horrified at the thought of parents sharing a bath with their children I think has issues.”

