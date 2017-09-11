This Mom Just Stopped Co-Sleeping With Her 9-Year-Old Son

British singer Stacey Solomon doesn’t care about what other people think of her parenting decisions. Last month, the mom of Zachary, 9, and Leighton, defended having baths with her young sons. Now she’s opening up about another hot button topic: co-sleeping.
So, last night I spent the first night without my children coming in to my room and sleeping with me in 9 years. I'm sure a lot of people will have something to say about that but I honestly don't care. I love sleeping with my children and would do it forever if I could. Those cuddles, the kick in the face, the kisses in the morning. I live for that. However I have come to the realisation that as much as I love it, I also value my sleep, and relationship and I know that with extra special people coming into my life there simply isn't enough room for us all and everybody benefits from a good nights sleep. So, as daunting as it was change for me (selfishly) it was an even bigger change for the boys, so I hunted and hunted and found @andersons.themes.and.dreams who I got to design this incredible dream bed with to ease the transition. The truth is I didn't realise how easy it would be. I didn't even have to spend the usual 35 minutes saying "half an hour boys, 20 minutes now, come on bed time boys, bed time BED TIME" they were asking me "is it bed time yet mummy" and at 7pm they ran up chose there bunks and went to sleep. I assumed the novelty would wear off and they'd wake up in the night and come in but, I woke up to an empty bed after a full nights sleep and to my surprise there they were fast asleep in their bed. As happy as I am that this is the next phase and they're loving it (especially thanks to their amazing bed). I can't help but feel a little sad that that's probably the first day of the rest of my child free bed time life 😪
“So, last night I spent the first night without my children coming in to my room and sleeping with me in 9 years. I’m sure a lot of people will have something to say about that but I honestly don’t care,” the 27-year-old began in a lengthy Instagram post published Sunday September 10. In the accompanying photo, the boys are seen nestled in an Anderson’s Themes and Dreams bunk bed designed to look like blocks of Lego.
The X-Factor alum went on to explain that while she will miss the cuddles and morning kisses, she values her sleep and her relationship with actor boyfriend Josh Swash. “There simply isn’t enough room for all of us and everybody benefits from a good nights sleep,” she noted. It turns out her little guys were ready for their own space. “As happy as I am that this is the next phase and they’ve loving it . . . I can’t help but feel a little sad,” she admitted.
But Solomon won’t be giving up family tub time. “Having a bath is how we socialize and communicate. It’s a part of our daily routine,” she explained during an August episode of U.K. panel show Loose Women. She added that Swash jumps in too wearing his boxers.
“I’m not horrified at all,” she said. “Anyone who’s horrified at the thought of parents sharing a bath with their children I think has issues.”
