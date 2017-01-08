C Flanigan/FilmMagic

"Tonight was great and wouldn't want it any other way," she wrote. "Now the 3 week countdown begins Miss. Ensley! #TheBump #BabyGirl #FriendsAndFamily #BabyEnsley."



The MTV star also shared a video from the intimate celebration, telling fans that she "wanted a little personal dinner for a baby shower this time."

Excuse my mom... but wanted a little personal dinner for a baby shower this time. 🌷💕🎂 #BabyEnsley A video posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

All for you. #BabyEnsley #OhBebe 🌷🎀💋 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:49am PST

Evans announced in August that she was expecting a third child, her first with boyfriend David Eason. She is already mom to son Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.



Evans and Eason, 28, made headlines in October after he was sentenced to 60 days in prison for violating a domestic violence protective order stemming from a previous relationship. The New Hanover Clerk of Court's Criminal Office told Us Weekly that Eason appealed the ruling.

