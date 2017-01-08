Thanks to @jamielynnwilshire and @itsashlibee for throwing the best baby shower ever! It's awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl's arrival soon! Tonight was great and wouldn't want it any other way. Now the 3 week countdown begins Miss. Ensley! 🎀🍼 #TheBump #BabyGirl #FriendsAndFamily #BabyEnsley
It's almost time! Jenelle Evans celebrated the upcoming arrival of her daughter, Ensley, at a baby shower with family and friends on Saturday, January 7.
"Thanks to @jamielynnwilshire and @itsashlibee for throwing the best baby shower ever!" the Teen Mom 2 star captioned a group shot with some of her gal pals on Instagram. "It's awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl's arrival soon!"
In the photo, Evans, 25, looks gorgeous in a pink lace dress as she holds her growing baby bump.
"Tonight was great and wouldn't want it any other way," she wrote. "Now the 3 week countdown begins Miss. Ensley! #TheBump #BabyGirl #FriendsAndFamily #BabyEnsley."
The MTV star also shared a video from the intimate celebration, telling fans that she "wanted a little personal dinner for a baby shower this time."
Evans announced in August that she was expecting a third child, her first with boyfriend David Eason. She is already mom to son Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.
Evans and Eason, 28, made headlines in October after he was sentenced to 60 days in prison for violating a domestic violence protective order stemming from a previous relationship. The New Hanover Clerk of Court's Criminal Office told Us Weekly that Eason appealed the ruling.
