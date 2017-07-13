Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nope, not pregnant! Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shut down pregnancy rumors on Twitter on Thursday, July 13.

“You all need to chill spreading rumors about being pregnant. I got the mirena BC implant immediately after having Ensley. No more babies!” she tweeted, putting an end to speculation that she’s expecting her fourth child.

Evans, 25, shares baby girl Ensley with fiancé David Eason. She’s also the mom of sons Jace, 7, and Kaiser, 3. Evans’ mom, Barbara, currently has custody of Jace, whose dad is Evans’ ex Andrew Lewis. As documented on the hit docuseries, the MTV personality gave up custody of the little boy in 2010. Barbara and Evans have been locked in a custody battle over Jace for years, but Evans was recently granted more visitation with her eldest child, but not full custody.

Evans and Eason, whose relationship has also been documented by MTV, announced their engagement on Instagram in February.

“We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming," the Teen Mom 2 star captioned a photo of herself showing off her engagement ring with Eason. Their engagement came just three weeks after Evans gave birth to Ensley. (Evans shared on Instagram last week that they’re tying the knot on September 23.)

Evans most recently made headlines after she revealed that she almost died from a heroine overdose. “I think my low point was with my drug issue and the whole heroin thing," the reality personality told E! News during a recent sit-down interview. "I almost overdosed and died. I was trying to run away from my problems."

As previously reported, Evans sought treatment, and with help from her fiancé, is now in a healthier place.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on July 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

